Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.45. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 101,718 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.36.
Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.54%.
About Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trio-Tech International (TRT)
