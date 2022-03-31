Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.45. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 101,718 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,085 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

