Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives $67.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,957 shares of company stock worth $2,055,923 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. 438,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.50%.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

