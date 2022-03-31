Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.82.

Several research firms recently commented on TRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TRN opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $21,971,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

