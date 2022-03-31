Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

NYSE TCN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.97. 14,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,541,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,110,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,847,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.