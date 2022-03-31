Tricon Residential Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.27.

TCN opened at C$20.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.33. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$12.23 and a 12-month high of C$21.58. The firm has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$155.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,485.40.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

