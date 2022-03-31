Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Declares Dividend of $0.32

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3217 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 29.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPRKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($23.64) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt raised Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,600.00.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.