TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.47 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

