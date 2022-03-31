TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.34. 1,120,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,500. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.94. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.31.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

