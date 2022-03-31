Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.94 and last traded at $81.37. 919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 47,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $606.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.29.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Transcat by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Transcat by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Transcat by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

