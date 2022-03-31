Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,949 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,217 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $83,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $313.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.02. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $231.10 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

