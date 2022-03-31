Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Get Traeger alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:COOK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 19,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,593. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. Traeger has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Traeger (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.