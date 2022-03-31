TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TCON opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 23,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $53,061.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 78,751 shares of company stock worth $172,165 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.