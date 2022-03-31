TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $35.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG traded up 0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,058. TPG has a 12-month low of 26.50 and a 12-month high of 35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.41 by -0.16. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

