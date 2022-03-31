Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.26

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.26 and traded as high as $37.99. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 12,283 shares.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG)
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.
