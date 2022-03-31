TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Trading Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $278.00 to $219.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. TopBuild traded as low as $189.44 and last traded at $189.45. 7,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 285,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.14.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLD. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $81,709,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

