TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 281,411 shares.The stock last traded at $185.79 and had previously closed at $185.59.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.44.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,795,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,763,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $81,709,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,963,000 after buying an additional 271,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.
TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.
