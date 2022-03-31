TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 281,411 shares.The stock last traded at $185.79 and had previously closed at $185.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,795,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,763,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $81,709,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,963,000 after buying an additional 271,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

