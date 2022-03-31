Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 53,016 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PINS stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,989,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,318,170. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.54.
About Pinterest (Get Rating)
Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinterest (PINS)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.