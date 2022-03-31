Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 53,016 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,989,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,318,170. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,278,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 498.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 909.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,813 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.54.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

