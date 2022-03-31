TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following insider buying activity. 503,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,971,695 shares.The stock last traded at $2.29 and had previously closed at $2.17.

Specifically, CFO Craig Shesky acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $1,723,000. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $7,055,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $1,852,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $457,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.