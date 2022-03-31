TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TMC opened at $2.17 on Thursday. TMC the metals has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TMC the metals (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.