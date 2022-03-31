TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.99

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 2644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

TIMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TIM by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TIM by 32.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TIM by 58.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TIM by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

