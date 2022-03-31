Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TIRX stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Tian Ruixiang has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $97.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tian Ruixiang by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

