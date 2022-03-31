THORChain (RUNE) Trading 45% Higher Over Last Week

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 45% against the dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $3.98 billion and approximately $282.40 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $12.04 or 0.00025513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

