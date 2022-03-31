The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,250,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 23,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.
In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $33.65. 8,372,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,945,221. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $34.39.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.
The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
