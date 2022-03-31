The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives $2,166.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,166.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEGRY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.34) to GBX 2,190 ($28.69) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.16) to GBX 2,160 ($28.29) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.