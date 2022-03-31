The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.55. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

