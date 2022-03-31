The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.7% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average is $155.55. The firm has a market cap of $256.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

