The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TJX Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

TJX Companies stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

