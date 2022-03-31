The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Simply Good Foods worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SMPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.71. 6,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.08. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

