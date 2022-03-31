The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 892,596 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,311,000 after acquiring an additional 861,432 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,129 shares of company stock worth $6,603,408. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $117.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

