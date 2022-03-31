The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,711,000 after purchasing an additional 783,113 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,486,000 after purchasing an additional 78,073 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.39. 5,779,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,378. The stock has a market cap of $373.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.28 and a 200 day moving average of $151.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.