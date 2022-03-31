The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $190.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.97. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.