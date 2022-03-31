The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $196.00 at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $196.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.53.

NYSE:PNC traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.73. 1,980,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,175. The firm has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

