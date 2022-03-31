The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

LSXMK opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

