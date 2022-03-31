The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE:THG opened at $150.95 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $151.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.