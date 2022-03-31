The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 825” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.81) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EZJ. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.82) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.47) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.24) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.91) to GBX 570 ($7.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.68) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 697.93 ($9.14).

Shares of LON:EZJ traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 556.60 ($7.29). 2,472,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,493,917. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 589.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 601.82. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,753.21). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($13,035.79). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

