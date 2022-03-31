The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.20. The stock had a trading volume of 51,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,548. The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

