The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $33,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $88.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

