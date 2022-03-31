The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Up 40.9% in March

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,300 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 528,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,419 shares of company stock worth $5,158,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $51.24 on Thursday. Andersons has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Andersons in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

