TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.17. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $13.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 35,272.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

