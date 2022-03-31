Textron (NYSE:TXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

