Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,447.00.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,450.35 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,183.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,224.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 2.21.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 55.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 97 shares of company stock worth $114,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,537,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,230,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

