Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.60

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.60 and last traded at $91.40, with a volume of 8054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THC. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.39.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.