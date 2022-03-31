Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.60

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.60 and last traded at $91.40, with a volume of 8054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.54.
A number of brokerages recently commented on THC. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.39.
In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.