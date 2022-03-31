Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) will post $4.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.54 billion to $20.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

