TELUS (NYSE:TU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

Shares of TU stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. TELUS’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TELUS by 17.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in TELUS by 3.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $1,468,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

