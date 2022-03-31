Teloscoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $759.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a market cap of $899,977.24 and $759.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.96 or 0.00213152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00030166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.35 or 0.00422986 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053293 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009743 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

