Tellor Market Cap Reaches $59.50 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $25.71 or 0.00056062 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and $20.09 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00036832 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00106760 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,386,060 coins and its circulating supply is 2,313,849 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

