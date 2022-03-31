Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) PT Lowered to €43.00

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.50 ($47.80) to €43.00 ($47.25) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €42.00 ($46.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Shares of Telenet Group stock remained flat at $$17.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. Telenet Group has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.