Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) PT Raised to €4.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of TEF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. 9,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,402. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 496,651 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 318,013 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 534,417 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Telefónica by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,284,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

