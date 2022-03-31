TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

TTGT opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,154,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TechTarget by 1,028.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,537,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

