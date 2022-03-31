TD Securities Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$125.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a C$130.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$136.36.

DOO stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$103.45. 4,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,029. The stock has a market cap of C$8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.93. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

